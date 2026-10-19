The State of Israel told the High Court of Justice that journalists should not yet be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip independently without military escort. The position was justified by security risks amid a new petition by the Foreign Press Association, which is seeking independent access to the enclave, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The state's position

In a response submitted to the court at the instruction of Supreme Court Deputy President Noam Sohlberg, the state opposed the association’s demands. It said that the current assessment of the security situation does not allow journalists to enter Gaza without military escort.

The Israeli side also offered to provide the judges with another classified explanation of its position. According to the publication, a supporting statement regarding the current assessment of the security situation is to be submitted in the coming days. The state noted that it could prepare additional classified materials in approximately 20 days if the court requires them.

The authorities emphasize that permission for temporary independent entry would effectively mean granting the main request of the petition before the court issues a final ruling.

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Foreign Press Association's demands

The Foreign Press Association insists that organized trips escorted by the Israel Defense Forces cannot replace the independent work of reporters. In its view, journalists should independently choose locations for their work, interviewees, and topics to cover.

In its petition of September 27, the association said there had been a significant change in circumstances, including due to mechanisms allowing international humanitarian organization staff to enter and move around Gaza. It asked that journalists be allowed to enter while the case is being heard, that the state be required to officially justify the restrictions, or that an urgent hearing be held.

The case has been under consideration for more than two years. In January 2024, the court rejected an earlier petition, stating that under the circumstances at the time, there was no automatic right to enter Gaza. At the same time, the association retained the option of appealing again to the authorities and the court should circumstances change. Further steps in the case will depend on the court’s response to the state’s latest submission.

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