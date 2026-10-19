China’s per capita disposable income in the first three quarters of 2026 amounted to 34,230 yuan, or about $5,071. This is 5.3% higher than in the same period of the previous year in nominal terms and 4.4% higher in real terms after accounting for price factors. ECNS reported this, citing data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

Urban and rural incomes

Per capita disposable income of urban residents reached 44,945 yuan, or approximately $6,659. In nominal terms, it increased by 4.5%, and in real terms by 3.6%.

For rural residents, the figure stood at 18,809 yuan, or about $2,787. Their income rose by 6.3% in nominal terms and by 5.6% in real terms.

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Income structure

Per capita wage income rose by 5.3%, net income from business operations by 6.6%, net property income by 1.6%, and transfer income by 5.7% in nominal terms.

The ratio of per capita disposable income between urban and rural residents was 2.39. Over the year, this indicator decreased by 0.04.

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