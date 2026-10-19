In the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said they had released an internal Hamas document dated April 2024. As reported by the Jerusalem Post, according to the Israeli military, the document contains a plan to plant explosive devices in and near camps for displaced civilians. The military said this was intended to serve as cover if the group’s leadership needed to leave these locations.

Plans for the camps

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the document envisaged detonating improvised explosive devices around civilian camps if Israeli troops approached. The Israeli military believes this could have caused panic and allowed Hamas operatives to leave the area.

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Also, according to the Israeli military, Hamas planned to plant explosives along routes used by Gaza residents. According to the army, the goal was to delay the advance of Israeli units in the area of operations.

Stun grenades

Separately, according to the Israel Defense Forces, the document provided for the use of stun grenades in the camps to create chaos that could facilitate the withdrawal of Hamas operatives. The Israeli military called the document additional evidence that the group is prepared to endanger the civilian population of the Gaza Strip for the sake of its operations.

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