In Poland, 49.8% of survey participants positively assessed the government's actions in response to recent cases of violence in schools. A negative assessment was given by 41.6% of respondents, while another 8.5% were undecided, Interia reports, citing an IBRiS study for Grupa Polsat.

When asked about the authorities' response, 40.2% of respondents answered “rather good,” while 9.6% said “definitely good.” At the same time, 22.4% believe that the government responded “definitely badly,” and 19.2% chose “rather badly.”

Difference between women's and men's assessments

The government's actions were positively assessed by 56.1% of surveyed women and 43% of men. The authorities' response was assessed critically by 50.5% of men and 33.7% of women. The answer “don't know” or “hard to say” was given by 10.2% of women and 6.6% of men.

The largest share of positive assessments was recorded among people aged 70 and over, at 67.8%. In the 50–59 age group, 58.1% of respondents positively assessed the authorities' actions, compared with 50.2% among participants aged 18–29.

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Negative assessments prevailed in the 30–39 and 40–49 age groups. In the 30–39 group, 50.4% of respondents expressed a critical opinion and 41.9% a positive one. Among respondents aged 40–49, 50.5% assessed the government's actions negatively and 37.8% positively.

Survey after attacks in schools

The study was conducted after a series of dangerous incidents at Polish educational institutions in early October. In Ostrołęka, a 19-year-old man attacked people at a school and injured nine people. The following day, in Leszczydół-Nowiny near Wyszków, a 15-year-old teenager fatally injured a 37-year-old school employee.

After these events, threats and messages about an alleged “bloody Friday” circulated online, but police did not confirm the existence of such an internet challenge. By Wednesday morning, law enforcement officers had conducted nearly 276,000 checks of educational institutions across the country and detained 195 people.

The IBRiS survey was conducted on October 14–16, 2026, using CATI standardized telephone interviews. It involved 1,000 respondents from across Poland.

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