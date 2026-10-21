Polish road inspectorate warns of fake fine SMS messages — RMF24

In Poland, the Chief Inspectorate of Road Transport (GITD) has warned about fraudulent SMS messages containing links to pay alleged fines for traffic violations recorded by the CANARD system. As RMF24 reports, such messages are sent to randomly selected phone numbers.

The SMS messages mention, among other things, an alleged speeding violation recorded by the average-speed control system on a repaired section of the A2 motorway between Warsaw and Łódź. GITD stressed that this system is not yet operating on the specified section. The inspectorate also stated that it never sends fine notifications via SMS.

Payment links are not sent

According to GITD, the purpose of such mailings may be to obtain data or money fraudulently. The agency noted that it does not send links either to pay a fine or to check the status of a case.

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Fraudsters also send fake electronic and paper letters to vehicle owners. GITD conducts official correspondence only by post via Poczta Polska or through the eBOK CANARD customer portal.

How official notifications are delivered

The first CANARD letter to the owner or user of a vehicle is not a fine and does not require payment. First, the recipient is sent information about the recorded violation and forms to be completed by the car owner or the person who committed the violation.

Only after consent to accept the fine is given in the relevant form is a document imposing the fine sent, with an individual bank account number for payment. The fine can be paid at a bank, post office or through online banking. If there are doubts about the authenticity of correspondence, GITD advises contacting CANARD by phone or email.

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