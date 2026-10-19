Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, during a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, stressed the need to continue dialogue and diplomatic efforts to resolve regional challenges. The conversation took place amid tensions over the conflict between the United States and Iran and the resumption of hostilities in Yemen, Dawn reports.

Pakistan’s contacts with Iran and Egypt

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said that Dar and Araghchi discussed developments in the regional situation, as well as the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which is under way in Baghdad. The sides agreed to maintain close contact.

Separately, the Pakistani minister held a telephone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. They condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, expressed solidarity with the kingdom and support for its sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

The ministers also discussed cooperation within the Regional Four format, which includes Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. They are looking forward to the format’s next meeting for further coordination on regional issues.

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Tehran’s conditions regarding the Strait of Hormuz

At the OIC meeting in Baghdad, Araghchi stated that Iran does not accept coercion, threats or intimidation from the United States and will not renounce its sovereign rights under pressure. At the same time, he said Tehran is ready for dialogue if it is based on mutual respect and reliable guarantees.

The Iranian minister noted that Tehran’s proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz within seven days remains valid. According to him, the United States has conveyed its comments, which Iran is considering. Araghchi said Tehran’s conditions are the lifting of what it claims is the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, the removal of sanctions on oil exports and the cessation of hostilities on all regional fronts.

Iran’s newly appointed Defence Minister Mehrdad Akhlaghi, after receiving a vote of confidence from parliament, stated that any new U.S. military attack would cause enormous damage to Washington and its regional allies.

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