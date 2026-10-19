South Korea ranks 27th in child well-being ranking — Korea Herald

South Korea ranked 27th overall in child well-being among high-income countries. At the same time, the country ranked third in children’s skills but was near the bottom of the list in physical health and mental well-being indicators, Korea Herald reports, citing the UNICEF Innocenti Report Card.

Results by individual indicators

In 2026, South Korea ranked third in children’s skills. Its position in this category improved from 11th place in 2020 and fourth place in 2025.

However, the country ranked 30th in children’s physical health and 34th in mental well-being.

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How child well-being was assessed

Physical health in the report was assessed by child mortality rates and the share of children who are overweight. The mental well-being indicator took into account life satisfaction and suicide rates. Skills were determined by PISA results in reading, mathematics and social skills.

The Netherlands took first place in the overall ranking, followed by Denmark and France. Japan ranked third in children’s physical health and had the lowest overweight rate, at 16%.

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