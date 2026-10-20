Ryanair has warned of a record increase in airfare prices in Europe

In 2027, flights within Europe could become significantly more expensive. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary predicts that airfare prices will rise by 10–20%. He made this statement at a press conference in Brussels. “Next year, airfare prices in Europe will rise, in my opinion, by 10, 15, or perhaps even 20 percent. I would say that over the next 12 months, Europe will see the largest increase in airfare prices in history,” O’Leary said.

He cited the rising cost of jet fuel as one of the main reasons. Due to the war against Iran, supplies have been significantly reduced, and prices have risen sharply in recent months. This is a serious problem for airlines, as fuel accounts for a significant portion of flight operating costs. Previously, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) projected that the average price of jet fuel would be about $152 per barrel in 2026. By comparison, last year it stood at $90.

Why prices didn’t rise as sharply this year

This year, Ryanair and other European airlines partially protected themselves from rising fuel costs thanks to contracts signed in advance. They locked in prices for a significant portion of their fuel needs, allowing them to avoid the full impact of the market spike. According to O’Leary, by the end of February, when the conflict with Iran began, Ryanair had locked in prices for 80% of its fuel needs. The price was $67 per barrel.

However, this strategy will not provide the company with similar protection next year. Starting in April 2027, most of Ryanair’s fuel needs will remain subject to market prices. “Next year, 85% of our risks remain unhedged, and most other European airlines are in a similar situation,” said the Ryanair CEO.

According to the data cited, the company has locked in prices for only 15% of its 2027 fuel needs—at $85 per barrel. At the same time, the current market price, according to the report, is roughly twice as high. This means that airlines may find it more difficult to keep their costs in check. If fuel remains expensive, some companies may raise ticket prices, reduce the number of flights, or revise their routes.

O’Leary also suggested that some airlines could go bankrupt due to high costs. However, this is his prediction, not a confirmed scenario for the entire European aviation market.

Ryanair Is Already Selling Tickets for Summer 2027

Despite the forecast of rising flight costs, Ryanair has already opened ticket sales for the summer of 2027. The company also announced the launch of 29 new routes, including flights from Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia. In total, the low-cost carrier plans to offer more than 2,500 routes to 230 destinations. This will give travelers more options for summer trips, although the final cost of a flight will depend on the route, travel dates, and demand.

The company advises travelers not to delay purchasing tickets. As demand for certain flights increases, cheap seats can sell out quickly, and prices for the remaining tickets may rise. However, O’Leary’s forecast does not mean that absolutely all tickets in Europe will automatically increase in price by the same percentage. The actual price change will depend on fuel costs, the operating expenses of specific airlines, competition among them, and demand on individual routes. This is reported by The Guardian.