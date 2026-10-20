The scandal surrounding Starlink satellite communications for Ukraine is gaining momentum in the U.S. Some Republicans are demanding an investigation and that those who may have restricted the system—which the Ukrainian military uses for communications and drone operations—be held accountable. As CNN notes, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump denies any involvement in the restrictions. However, the communication problems arose precisely when Washington changed its approach to Russia’s war against Ukraine and began more actively seeking ways to engage with Moscow.

The publication paid particular attention to the behavior of SpaceX owner Elon Musk. In his public comments, he appeared to shift responsibility for the decisions regarding Starshield onto the U.S. government, specifically onto Trump himself.

How the Scandal Began

The controversy erupted after Ukraine reported sudden restrictions that made it difficult to use satellite communications. Starlink operates using satellites in low Earth orbit and enables internet connectivity in areas where conventional networks are unavailable or damaged.

The Ukrainian military uses Starlink for operational communications, coordinating actions, and controlling drones. Starshield—a SpaceX-affiliated military satellite communications service—also plays a crucial role. As a result, restrictions on access to such systems could impact the operations of Ukrainian units, particularly when preparing drone attacks and defending against Russian drones.

Ukraine has also alleged restrictions on the exchange of intelligence regarding future Russian attacks. However, U.S. authorities have denied these accusations. So, the question of exactly what decisions were made regarding satellite communications and who was responsible for them remains open. CNN notes that the responses from the Trump administration and Musk were incomplete and, at times, contradictory. This has only intensified calls for an investigation.

Republicans Demand an Investigation

Amid conflicting explanations, U.S. lawmakers have begun demanding concrete answers. Republican Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania stated on social media platform X that those responsible for restricting Starshield must be held accountable for their actions.

He promised that those involved would be “thoroughly investigated and held fully accountable.” Fitzpatrick also called for congressional hearings. In addition, he proposed immediately and substantially cutting funding for the agency that may have made such a decision, or for its head. Republican senators have also joined the calls to get to the bottom of the situation. Among them were Tom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas. They joined Democrats in calling for an investigation.

Tillis stated that the situation requires an explanation. According to him, this is either an “unacceptable mistake or oversight” or a deliberate decision that could have opened the door for a Russian attack. At the same time, the senators are not claiming to have already identified those responsible. They are demanding an investigation into whether U.S. government agencies, the military, or SpaceX itself were involved in the restrictions.

As early as October 15, a bipartisan group of senators appealed to the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Defense, calling for an investigation into the disruptions in Starshield’s operations. Lawmakers want to determine whether U.S. officials knew about the restrictions in advance, whether they approved them, and whether they could have compromised the safety of U.S. diplomats and military personnel in Ukraine.

Why Questions Have Arisen About Musk and Trump

CNN also highlights Elon Musk’s relationship with Donald Trump. The SpaceX CEO is one of the U.S. president’s key political allies and has spent hundreds of millions of dollars supporting Republicans.

Therefore, his comments regarding Starshield have become a separate part of the scandal. According to the publication, Musk could have simply stated that decisions regarding military services are made by the U.S. government. Instead, he added that the final say rests with the U.S. president, and later posted a message labeled “True.” These statements drew attention because Musk effectively pointed to the role of the U.S. government, while the Trump administration denies that it ordered restrictions on satellite communications.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also stated that the White House had not issued orders to slow down Starlink in order to prevent certain drones from using the system. At the same time, he confirmed that Ukraine had requested access to Starshield for long-range strikes deep into Russia but had not received such access. According to Rubio, to the best of his knowledge, the system was operational again.

Earlier, The Telegraph, citing four sources, reported that Musk himself had allegedly proposed the restrictions on Starshield, and that Trump had agreed to the idea. However, this report does not provide definitive confirmation of who made the decision. Musk denied any involvement and claimed that responsibility lies with the U.S. military and the president.

Will the scandal have political consequences?

According to CNN, answers to questions about the restrictions may not come immediately. At the same time, the controversy could flare up again if, after the midterm elections in January, Democrats gain control of one or both chambers of Congress.

In that case, lawmakers will have greater opportunities to demand hearings, request documents, and scrutinize the administration’s decisions. However, the specific consequences will depend on the results of the investigation and whether those responsible can be identified.

For now, the main question remains unanswered: who exactly approved or authorized the restrictions on Starlink and Starshield for Ukraine. Congress insists that the situation must be investigated, as disruptions to military communications and threat warning systems could have serious consequences during wartime, according to CNN.

Ukraine continues to receive intelligence from the U.S., including warnings about approaching Russian ballistic missiles. Kyiv also expects that full Starlink operations will be restored within 48 hours. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in Oslo after a meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.