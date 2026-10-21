France expands curfews after protests — Anadolu Agency

Authorities in several French cities have extended or introduced curfews following violence during protests last weekend. Restrictions were extended in Paris and Lyon, while Marseille introduced a local curfew for minors for the first time, Anadolu Agency reports.

Restrictions in Paris and Lyon

In Paris, the curfew was extended to Place de la République and part of the Les Halles district. It was in effect from 23:00 on October 20 until 06:00 on October 21. The police prefecture also renewed a ban on undeclared gatherings from 20:00 to 06:00 in several areas of the capital, including near the Élysée Palace, the National Assembly, the Senate, the Champs-Élysées, Châtelet and major railway stations.

In central Lyon, the curfew was extended from 21:00 to 06:00. The ban on gatherings there began to be enforced from 16:00 instead of 18:00; it will remain in place until the start of nighttime restrictions.

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Measures in other cities

Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan announced a local curfew for minors in part of the city center. It will be in effect from 22:00 to 05:00 over the coming days.

In Toulouse, a curfew is to take effect on Thursday evening and remain in force until Sunday, from midnight to 05:00. Previously announced restrictions in Bordeaux and Nice remain in effect. The French Professional Football League also postponed the Ligue 2 match between Montpellier and Paris-based Red Star from Saturday to Monday at the authorities' request.

According to the agency, about 550,000 people took part in 110 demonstrations across the country on Saturday, including 110,000 in Paris. Approximately 400 people were detained across France.

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