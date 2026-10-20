US President Donald Trump said that more than $300 million has already been spent to support Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. In a Truth Social post, he also said that total spending would exceed $400 million by Election Day.

What the funds were used for

According to Trump, more than $300 million has already been spent on advertising, direct and indirect voter contact, rallies and venue rentals for them, tele-rallies, voter mobilization programs, election integrity efforts, and other needs. This was reported by The Hill.

The MAGA Inc. super PAC, as well as the Trump-affiliated No Going Back PAC Inc. and Safety & Affordability PAC Inc. committees, were due to file monthly reports on federal campaign spending on Tuesday. At the time of publication, none of these entities had yet released the relevant financial documents.

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Fight for Congress

Trump had previously promised to spend between $400 million and $500 million to support Republicans in November. At the end of August, MAGA Inc. had $415 million in its accounts. The president's political organizations directed funds primarily toward competitive Senate races in Texas, Alaska, Ohio, and Michigan, as well as contests for House seats, including in districts inclined to support Republicans.

According to a Decision Desk HQ forecast, Democrats had a 77% chance of regaining control of the House of Representatives and a 56% chance of winning a Senate majority. At the same time, Democrat James Talarico's campaign raised $60 million in the previous fundraising quarter, Senator Jon Ossoff raised $33 million, and Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed raised nearly $31 million.

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