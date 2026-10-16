Pope Leo XIV celebrates Mass at Gemelli Hospital — ANSA English

Pope Leo XIV celebrated a noon Mass on October 16 at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Italy, where he is staying after surgery for lung cancer. This was reported by ANSA English, citing the Vatican.

Mass on the tenth floor

The service began at 12:00 in a room set up on the tenth floor of the Rome hospital. Medical workers and nurses who were not on duty at the time attended the Mass, as did employees of the Gendarmerie Corps of Vatican City State.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Thanks to medical staff

During the homily, the pontiff thanked doctors, nurses and support staff for their daily work caring for the sick and people in vulnerable conditions. He also expressed gratitude to the staff for the help they provided and continue to provide to him.

The Vatican press office also released the first photographs of Leo XIV taken during his hospital stay after the surgical procedure.

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