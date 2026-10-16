Morocco has formed a new government led by Fatima Zahra El Mansouri, the first woman to hold the position of the country’s prime minister. King Mohammed VI received the cabinet members and held their appointment ceremony at the Royal Palace in Rabat, Anadolu Agency reports.

Four-party coalition

The new government was formed by a coalition of four political forces: the Authenticity and Modernity Party, represented by El Mansouri, the Istiqlal Party, the Socialist Union of Popular Forces, and the Party of Progress and Socialism.

These parties announced the creation of a parliamentary majority after the second round of consultations on forming the government, which began on September 30. On September 29, the king tasked El Mansouri with forming the cabinet after her Authenticity and Modernity Party came first in the September 23 elections, winning 97 seats.

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Composition of the new cabinet

The government includes 32 members, including ministers and minister-delegates. Seven cabinet positions were taken by women, including the prime minister; there were six women in the previous government of Aziz Akhannouch.

Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, Justice Minister Abdellatif Ouahbi, and Minister of Islamic Affairs and Endowments Ahmed Toufiq retained their posts. The new cabinet also created the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Transformation and Administrative Reform, headed by Ahmed Rahhou.

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