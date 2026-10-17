Three reported dead in Gaza after Israeli strikes — The Hindu

On October 7, 2026, Israel carried out new strikes on the Gaza Strip in the Palestinian territories. Palestinian officials reported three deaths, The Hindu writes.

Reports of deaths

The strikes took place on the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attacks. The report does not specify the names of those killed, the circumstances of their deaths, or the specific locations that were struck.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Memorial ceremony near Re'im

That morning, relatives of the deceased gathered at the site of the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re'im in southern Israel. They honored the memory of more than 300 festival participants who were killed three years earlier. The families gathered there for a mourning ceremony.

Just as the families gathered at dawn to commemorate the victims, loud sounds could be heard from the direction of Gaza. They were heard across the border from the Nova festival site.

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