Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called early nationwide elections for November 29, 2026 — eight months ahead of schedule. As The Hindu reports, this came after parliament failed to support the government's emergency measures addressing the housing crisis.

Protests over evictions

The eviction of an 87-year-old woman in Madrid sparked mass protests. The demonstrations spread across the country, with participants demanding political action to halt evictions and help resolve the housing crisis.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protesters set up a camp at Madrid's Puerta del Sol square. In a Reuters photograph published by the outlet, participants in the protest are clearing rainwater from the square.

Demonstration in Barcelona

The early elections were announced several hours before a demonstration in Barcelona, the capital of Catalonia. The rally drew thousands of people and turned violent. Following this, the government prepared a new 21-point proposal to overcome the housing crisis, which, according to the outlet, could become the basis for a temporary settlement of the situation.

Read us on