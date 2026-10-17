The Polish Space Agency (POLSA) is tracking the re-entry into the atmosphere of a stage of the Chinese ZQ-2E rocket, whose trajectory may pass over Poland. Interia reports, citing an agency statement.

Expected time of atmospheric re-entry

According to POLSA’s current estimates, the object is expected to enter the atmosphere on Sunday between 5:03 and 15:43 Polish time. The nominal re-entry time is currently estimated at 5:20 over the Atlantic Ocean, although these calculations may change.

The POLSA SSA operations center explained that the orbital parameters allow the object to fly over Europe, including Poland. The agency stated that it is monitoring the situation and informing relevant services and institutions in accordance with applicable procedures.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible surviving fragments

The stage’s mass is estimated at approximately 5,000 kilograms. Due to the lack of complete data on the object’s design, POLSA does not rule out that some of its parts may survive passage through the atmosphere. The agency urged people to follow only its official announcements.

The object was placed into orbit on Wednesday from China’s Jiuquan SLC spaceport in Inner Mongolia.

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