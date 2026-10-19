Austria records 671 antisemitic incidents in six months — Jerusalem Post

Austria recorded 671 antisemitic incidents in the first half of 2026. This is fewer than the 726 cases during the same period in 2025 and 808 in the first half of 2024, but more than twice the 311 cases registered before October 7, 2023. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing the Reporting Center on Antisemitism of the Jewish Community of Vienna (IKG).

On average, 3.7 such incidents were recorded per day during the reporting period. According to the center, 75.4% of all documented cases involved Israel-related antisemitism. Most often, it was combined with other manifestations of prejudice, including antisemitic othering, Holocaust relativization, and conspiracy myths.

Increase in attacks and threats

The number of physical attacks rose from five in the first half of 2025 to 12. IKG classified nine of them as motivated by the Muslim milieu, two as having a right-wing motive, while one case could not be assigned to a specific category. The number of recorded threats increased from eight to 18.

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At the same time, the number of cases of insulting behavior decreased from 432 to 347, while property damage and desecration declined from 78 to 68. The center also recorded 70 cases of calls for terrorism or its glorification, 33 incidents related to demonstrations, and 14 cases in the education sector.

Peak in March

The highest number of incidents over the six months was registered in March — 152. IKG linked the sharp increase in cases to the war that began on February 28 between Israel and the United States on one side and the Iranian regime on the other. In the two weeks after it began, 79 incidents were recorded, compared with 40 in the preceding two weeks.

Of the 671 cases, the center classified 191 as motivated by the Muslim milieu, 162 as left-wing, 147 as right-wing, and 171 could not be ideologically classified. Incidents were most often recorded on social media — 376 times; another 175 cases occurred during in-person contact, and 71 by email.

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