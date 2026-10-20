South Korean President Lee Jae-myung will attend the second plenary meeting of the Regulatory Rationalization Committee on Friday. The meeting is expected to focus on easing restrictions for the development of advanced industries and ensuring balanced development across the country.

Second committee meeting

According to the Korea Herald, the committee's first meeting was held in April. The presidential administration said participants will discuss easing regulations to support Lee Jae-myung's administration's development plan, which is focused on regional growth, as well as to strengthen the country's position in advanced industries.

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Industries to be discussed

Officials are expected to present solutions to regulatory barriers affecting the development of robotics, semiconductor manufacturing, data centers for artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles and biotechnology. The meeting also plans to consider streamlining unnecessary regulations to stimulate the growth of venture companies.

The meeting will be attended by representatives of the presidential administration, the ministries of finance, science, interior, industry, health and labor, and the agency responsible for land affairs, as well as experts from local companies and the broader private sector.

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