US Vice President J.D. Vance declined to publicly endorse Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of elections in the country scheduled for next week. In an interview, he said he was focused on supporting American candidates in the midterm elections, CNBC reports.

Vance’s position

In an interview with Mark Halperin’s 2WAY Tonight, Vance said that he was not involved in the Israeli elections. According to him, he is neither opposing nor supporting Netanyahu. The vice president also said that the US president has the most effective political support in American and international history.

Vance’s position differs from the approach of US President Donald Trump. On Sunday, Trump expressed support for Netanyahu on Truth Social, calling him a great warrior prime minister and an important partner in the fight against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Netanyahu, in response, thanked Trump for his significant support and joint work.

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Involvement in foreign politics

Previously, Vance had already intervened in political processes outside the United States. In April, he campaigned in Budapest in support of the re-election of Hungary’s then-prime minister Viktor Orban. Orban later lost the election after 16 years in power.

Last year, at the Munich Security Conference, Vance also met with Alice Weidel, the leader of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany party. The upcoming vote in Israel will be the country’s first national election since the Hamas attack in late 2023.

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