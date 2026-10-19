US President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at strengthening federal research in the field of women’s health. The document provides for the creation of a Women’s Health Division at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), as well as a White House Task Force on Women’s Health, The Hill reports.

White House task force

The task force will be led by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. First Lady Melania Trump presented the initiative in the White House Rose Garden before the president’s speech. According to her, the group’s first meeting was to take place later that same day.

As stated in a White House fact sheet, the group is to ensure a comprehensive federal government approach to women’s health issues. Trump said that many diseases and conditions that disproportionately affect women remain understudied.

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Research areas

The White House said that additional research is needed, in particular, on Alzheimer’s disease, endometriosis, polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), infertility, maternal health, and menopause. According to the president, the initiative is also intended to promote the development of technologies for earlier diagnosis and improve treatment using the best available scientific evidence.

According to USA Today, as cited by The Hill, the executive order came after several meetings between Melania Trump and doctors and other experts to determine needs in the field of women’s health.

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