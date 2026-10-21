Lithuanians Raised €1.3 Million for Drones for Ukraine and Lithuania

Volunteers from the Lithuanian organization Blue/Yellow raised 1.3 million euros over the course of the eight-week “Dronathon” campaign to purchase drones for Ukraine and Lithuania.

According to the organizers’ plan, 80% of the funds raised will go to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and the remaining 20% to the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union. The fundraiser was organized to strengthen the air defense capabilities of both countries.

The funds will be used to:

purchase interceptor drones;

purchase counter-drone systems;

pay for operator training.

Blue/Yellow did not wait for the fundraiser to end. Due to the intensification of Russian attacks, the organization began using the money even while the campaign was still underway; in particular, a portion of the funds has already been transferred to the Ukrainian military.

Laura Paukšte, the head of Blue/Yellow, told the Lithuanian publication Delfi that Russian air attacks on Ukraine had intensified significantly over the eight weeks of the campaign. “In September alone, the air threat in Kyiv lasted more than 11 days,” she noted. “‘Dronathon’ is our timely response to this threat, as well as a contribution to Lithuania’s preparedness.”

Since September 6, 2026, a differentiated warning system has been in place in the capital: instead of a single universal signal, Kyiv residents are alerted to a specific type of threat—drone, massive drone, missile, or missile-and-drone. For example, on October 11 at 12:32 a.m., a red alert was declared in the city; at 12:52 a.m., a drone threat (yellow alert) was announced; and at 1:12 a.m., the all-clear was given.

Source: Blue / Yellow for Ukraine, Delfi

As a reminder, Tusk is awaiting an explanation from Ukraine regarding the drone that exploded in Lithuania.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the incident involving a drone entering Lithuanian airspace on the morning of October 18. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi stated that the drone’s deviation from its original course was caused by the active use of electronic warfare by Russian troops during an operation against military targets on Russian territory.

On the night of October 18, law enforcement officers in Lithuania thwarted an attempted sabotage at a private company’s facility where Starlink satellite communication equipment is stored. The perpetrators attempted to destroy satellite antennas and control units using containers filled with flammable liquid.

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