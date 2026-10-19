Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the PiS party government pursued a “catastrophic” migration policy and issued visas to foreigners on a large scale. The head of the Polish government said this in a video address released amid unrest in France, Italy, the Spanish city of Ceuta, and Brussels, Interia reports.

Statements about millions of visas

According to Tusk, between 2018 and 2023, Polish authorities issued approximately one million visas annually. He also claimed that the PiS government allowed around 3,000 legal migrants into Poland every day, while the country’s eastern border was insufficiently protected.

The Polish prime minister said that his government is changing this approach so that Poland feels safe in the event of a possible wave of illegal migration.

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Discussion at the European Council

Tusk also spoke about the latest European Council meeting, where, according to him, a heated discussion took place on the European Union’s migration policy. He said that Spain’s prime minister defended the current EU course, which Tusk described as overly open.

Poland, Denmark, and Italy, he said, proposed stricter wording in the final documents. Tusk also said that an increasing number of European countries support his approach to migration policy.

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