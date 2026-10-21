A French Mirage 2000D fighter jet crashed near Nancy in northeastern France during a training flight. At least one person was killed. RMF24 reports, citing AFP, which quotes the French Air Force.

Contact with the aircraft was lost in the evening

The crash occurred on Tuesday at around 23:00 near the village of Rogéville, approximately 30 kilometers northwest of Nancy. The aircraft was based at Nancy-Ochey air base and belonged to the 2/3 “Champagne” squadron.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the French Air Force, radio and radar contact with the fighter jet was lost at around 22:30. Suspicions of a serious accident were confirmed by a loud explosion.

The causes of the crash are being investigated

The causes of the accident are currently unknown. French media report that representatives of the French Air Force said the crash unfolded exceptionally rapidly. Emergency services are searching for the second crew member.

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