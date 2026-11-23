In Madrid, Spain, football club Real Madrid reported an injury to 20-year-old Brazilian forward Endrick. The player was diagnosed with an injury to the adductor muscle in his left leg. Interia Sport reports.

The club did not name a recovery timeframe

Madrid's statement said that the club's medical staff examined the footballer and detected a muscle injury. Real Madrid added that it would monitor Endrick's condition. The statement does not specify the timeframe for his recovery.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Information about the injury emerged a day before Real Madrid's Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven. According to the outlet, the injury occurred at a time when the Brazilian could have expected more playing time due to a possible squad rotation.

Little playing time this season

This season, Endrick has played eight matches for the Madrid club, spending a total of 160 minutes on the pitch. Interia Sport also writes that the footballer allegedly considered a loan move during the winter transfer window in order to get more playing time. In the outlet's view, the injury could complicate the search for a club for such a move.

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