This is stated in a new report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

According to the study, in West and Central Africa, 45% of women cannot refuse to have sex with their husbands. In East and Southern Africa, as well as in Arab countries, this figure stands at 33%, and in Latin America and the Caribbean, it is 10%.

Girls and young women aged 15 to 19 are particularly vulnerable. They have fewer opportunities to refuse sex than women aged 45–49. Researchers reached this conclusion after analyzing data from eight countries, including Angola, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, and Tajikistan.

Jean-Paul Murunga, a lawyer with the international human rights organization Equality Now, called these findings alarming, especially given that African countries have ratified the Maputo Protocol. This document, adopted in 2003, guarantees women’s rights, protection from violence, and the principle of voluntary consent to marriage.

“These are truly disheartening figures. We still have a long way to go to ensure that women and girls can exercise the rights enshrined in these commitments,” Murunga noted.

According to him, one of the main problems is that in a number of African countries, marital rape is still not considered a criminal offense.

In particular, in seven countries—including Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, and South Sudan—the law explicitly exempts men from liability for raping their wives. In Tanzania and Eritrea, such acts are punishable only when the spouses do not live together.

“Sexual intercourse without free and voluntary consent constitutes sexual violence, including within marriage. Marriage does not imply constant or automatic consent. A woman retains the right to decide whether to engage in sexual relations, when, and under what circumstances,” the human rights activist emphasized.

The situation is particularly complex in countries where child marriage is permitted and marital rape is not criminalized. Due to gaps in the law, underage wives are effectively left without protection against sexual violence.

For example, in Gabon, a man who abducts a child and marries her can only be held accountable after the marriage is annulled.

Alimatu Dimonekené, founder of A Girl At A Time, an organization that supports teenage girls in Sierra Leone, noted that in many African societies, sexual relations are still considered a wife’s duty, and the issue of consent within marriage is rarely discussed.

“We haven’t even begun to talk about marital rape. Women never call it rape. They find excuses for it or even blame themselves,” she said.

According to the human rights activist, in West Africa, attitudes toward women are influenced, in particular, by the tradition of bride price, in which a man gives the bride’s family money, livestock, or other valuables.

“As soon as he pays the bride price, he considers you his property, and you cannot refuse to comply with his demands. He gets everything he wants, particularly when it comes to intimate relationships, finances, and raising children,” explained Dimonekenene.

Source: The Guardian

As a reminder, more than 50 countries are agreeing to a pact on children’s rights in Paris.

In Nigeria, there have been calls to incorporate human rights into climate policy.