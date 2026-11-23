Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has appointed Russian official Alexei Ferapontov as his deputy and head of the Department of Nuclear Energy. The decision was made despite objections from Ukraine, a number of Western countries, and appeals from international organizations.

Grossi himself claimed that he based his decision on Ferapontov’s professional qualifications and that the employee’s nationality was of no concern to him.

Ferapontov will begin work in his new position in early 2027. He will be responsible for international cooperation and technical support for peaceful nuclear energy.

Roman Ustinov, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna, stated in a comment to the Russian state propaganda agency TASS that the IAEA’s Department of Nuclear Energy has been headed by representatives of the USSR and Russia since the organization’s founding.

According to Ustinov, not only Ukrainian representatives but also some Western members of the IAEA Board of Governors opposed Ferapontov’s appointment. He noted that Grossi made the decision despite the pressure exerted.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy condemned the IAEA’s plans to appoint a Russian national subject to sanctions to a top position.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has spoken out against the possible appointment of Russian national Alexei Ferapontov as Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The Ukrainian side considers this personnel decision unacceptable due to the official’s involvement in actions by Russian state agencies aimed at legitimizing the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

As a reminder, Alexei Likhachev, Director General of the Russian state corporation “Rosatom,” and Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, discussed the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Vienna, Austria. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will send missions to 19 electrical substations that are critical to the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

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