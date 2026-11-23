According to Valeriy Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, there are currently between 300,000 and 350,000 Ukrainian citizens in the United Kingdom.

“Since 2022, our community has been joined by a new wave of our people who were forced to leave their homes due to Russian aggression. Today, according to various sources, there are 300,000–350,000 Ukrainians in the United Kingdom. This is a country that has not only become a refuge for our children but also a pillar of support for Ukraine in this difficult struggle,” Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook on Monday after meeting with the Ukrainian community in Manchester.

According to him, Ukrainians in Manchester are preserving the Ukrainian language and culture and passing them on to future generations.

“Ukrainians have lived in Manchester since the late 19th century. And after the two world wars, several thousand former military personnel, veterans of the Ukrainian national movement, and other immigrants from Ukraine settled in this region because they could not return due to Soviet repression. Far from home, they preserved their identity, established a Ukrainian school, churches, choirs, a Plast camp, the “Dnipro” Ukrainian Cultural Center, the Alla Horska Museum of Folk Art, and other organizations,” Zaluzhny said.

Earlier, Zaluzhny was awarded the honorary title of “Freedom of the City of London.”

Valeriy Zaluzhny, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, also stated that his assessments of the development of military technologies and the need to change approaches to warfare had, at the time, drawn political criticism in Ukraine.

Valeriy Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, stated that he currently sees no prospect of Ukraine’s NATO membership. According to him, he does not believe the country will be able to join the Alliance.

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