In Lillehammer, Norway, Polish ski jumpers earned four ranking points after the first two individual men's events of the World Cup season. All the points for the team were scored by Kacper Tomasiak, who finished 27th in Sunday's competition. As Interia Sport reports, this is the worst start to a season for the Polish team in 28 years.

Qualification problems

Two Polish athletes failed to qualify for Saturday's competition, while three did not qualify for Sunday's event. Those who made it through qualification finished in 32nd, 33rd, 40th, 42nd and 47th places. Tomasiak explained his Sunday performance by an overly aggressive take-off from the ski jump. At the same time, he was fourth in Friday's qualification.

Poland's head coach Maciej Maciusiak said after the first World Cup weekend that the team had arrived with optimism, but problems began from the very first jumps. According to him, the athletes lacked confidence and flight distance.

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Conditional team results

According to calculations by Adam Bucholz, Poland would have placed ninth in an unofficial comparison of the strongest pairs from each national team. Its advantage over Kazakhstan would have been only 1.1 points, while Estonia would have finished last in this ranking.

In a separate conditional calculation of a team competition with four athletes, Poland also took ninth place with 847.5 points. Norway, Austria, Slovenia, Switzerland, Japan, the United States, Germany and Finland ranked higher, while Kazakhstan would have scored 574.6 points. To calculate the results of athletes who did not reach the final round, their scores were doubled, while for those who did not qualify, the qualification result was taken into account.

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