Finnish lawmakers support the idea of building tank barriers and other fortifications along the border with Russia even in peacetime.

Heikki Autto, chair of the parliamentary committee on defense, stated that Finland is studying the experience of combat operations in Ukraine and taking it into account in its defense plans.

According to him, territories captured by the enemy at the start of a war are extremely difficult to recapture later, so the border must be fortified in advance.

Mika Kari, a member of parliament from the opposition Social Democratic Party, also supported considering this idea. At the same time, he emphasized that before undertaking large-scale construction, it is necessary to assess the effectiveness, cost, and suitability of the fortifications for the Finnish terrain.

Finland also believes that such measures should be considered within the framework of NATO’s joint defense planning, rather than solely as a domestic initiative.

Source: Bloomberg.

Finland has no intention of leaving NATO and will remain a member of the Alliance. This was stated by the country’s president, Alexander Stubb, in an interview with the newspaper Ilta-Sanomat.

Finland suspects that a drone violated the country’s airspace on Wednesday morning in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland.

Finland is exploring the possibility of deploying anti-tank defenses, similar to those Ukraine is using in the war, to strengthen its 1,340-kilometer border with Russia, the aggressor state. At the same time, the country is strengthening the defense of NATO’s eastern flank amid the rearmament of Russian forces.

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