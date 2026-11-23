In the Allgäu region of Germany, 19 people were poisoned by carbon monoxide due to a suspected malfunction in a church's heating system.

All of the victims were hospitalized, and four are in serious condition.

The incident occurred in the municipality of Bad Grönenbach, where several visitors lost consciousness during a service at the Ringaisenhaus castle chapel. The service was interrupted, and emergency services were called.

Rescue workers, firefighters, and police were on the scene. The cause of the carbon monoxide leak is currently under investigation.

Source: Spiegel.

Throughout October, 12 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were reported in Ukraine. Among the victims were four children.

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, a gas cylinder exploded in an apartment, injuring a woman.

In Vyshhorod, a gas cylinder exploded on the 15th floor of a high-rise building.

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