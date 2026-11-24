In the United States, Poland’s chargé d’affaires in Washington, Bogdan Klich, officially informed the US National Security Council about Russian missiles violating Polish airspace and falling on Polish territory. RMF24 reports.

Meeting in Washington

The meeting also discussed the possibility of permanently stationing US troops in Poland. According to RMF FM’s correspondent in the United States, a series of meetings and negotiations with US representatives at various levels concerning Russian provocations is ongoing.

On Friday, similar information about the incident was provided to Pentagon and US State Department officials by Polish Deputy Minister of National Defence Cezary Tomczyk.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Kh-101 missiles and a drone

According to RMF24, on Friday three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles entered Polish airspace and fell on its territory. The incident occurred during military exercises of the so-called Coalition of the Willing in Poland.

On Monday, Polish airspace was also violated by a drone that turned back after crossing the border. In response to Friday’s violation, NATO provided Poland with one Boeing E-3 Sentry AWACS airborne early warning and control aircraft.

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