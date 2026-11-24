On Tuesday, November 24, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russian Ambassador Georgy Mikhn and handed him a “very strongly worded diplomatic note” over the violation of Polish airspace by Russian missiles during Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine.

According to Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maciej Wewur, the document expresses a strong protest against Russia’s actions.

Wewur emphasized that such incidents pose a threat to Poland’s airspace, its citizens, and its NATO allies. The ambassador was summoned to the ministry after the Polish military and intelligence services completed the necessary procedures.

Source: Polsat News.

On November 20, three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles violated Polish airspace, not two objects as previously assumed.

As a reminder, Donald Tusk convened an emergency meeting in response to the violation of Poland’s airspace.

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