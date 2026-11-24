Argentine President Javier Milei declared firm support for Poland’s membership in the G20 during a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Marcin Przydacz, head of Poland’s Bureau of International Policy, announced this after the talks, RMF24 reports.

Talks in Buenos Aires

The meeting took place on the second day of Nawrocki’s official visit to Argentina. According to Przydacz, the presidents also discussed trade and economic cooperation. He expressed confidence that the talks would result in intensified economic relations between Poland and Argentina.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The day before, Nawrocki met with the Polish community in Buenos Aires and presented awards to figures who contributed to Polish-Argentine ties and the promotion of Poland in Argentina.

Discussions at the G20 summit

Przydacz also said that the presidents agreed to continue talks during the December G20 summit in Miami. According to him, Poland’s accession to the group requires unanimity, and Argentina’s support became another declaration in favor of Poland’s presence in the G20.

Read us on