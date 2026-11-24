Uber, in collaboration with its partners Nuro and Lucid, is moving on to testing driverless Lucid Gravity electric SUVs after nearly a year of tests with driversin the San Francisco Bay Area and Houston.

The new phase of testing will cover four California cities—Palo Alto, Mountain View, Los Altos, and Sunnyvale— and the commercial launch of the driverless taxi service is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027, rather than 2026 as previously announced.

In the coming weeks, Lucid will begin production of the first vehicles for the commercial fleet, equipped with cameras, lidars, radars, and in-cabin displays to track the route and road conditions, while Uber will be responsible for remote supervision and monitoring of trips. In the U.S. market, fully autonomous transportation without an operator in the cabin is currently provided only by Amazon’s Zoox and the project’s main competitor, Waymo, which was recently forced to remove its robotaxis from all U.S. highways following an order from California regulators citing safety concerns.

Source: Bloomberg report.

Uber has launched a pilot test in the U.S. of the “Recorded Rides” option for rides booked with the Record My Ride feature enabled. The front-facing camera on the driver’s smartphone will record the entire trip. The option will appear in the app as “Recorded Rides.” The pilot program has launched in Baltimore, Raleigh, Indianapolis, and St. Louis.

Uber has begun limited testing of the Uber Kids service for children ages 10 to 12 in the U.S.

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