In the German district of Greiz, located in the federal state of Thuringia, 54 Ukrainians lost some or all of their social benefits due to undeclared income and assets in Ukraine. Benefits were completely discontinued for 16 people, while another 38 will receive reduced benefits. The results of the audit were announced on November 24, 2026.

The audit was conducted by the Greiz District Jobcenter. It investigated whether Ukrainians receiving government assistance in Germany were reporting all of their income and assets, particularly those remaining in Ukraine. In total, 656 Ukrainians in the district receive basic social assistance. Violations were found in 54 cases—about 8.2% of the total number of recipients.

At the same time, there is currently no data on similar audits in other regions of Germany. Therefore, these results pertain specifically to the Greiz district and do not reflect the situation among all Ukrainians receiving benefits in the country.

What Income Was Not Reported When Applying for Benefits

According to the Jobcenter, 38 people failed to report to German authorities the funds deposited into their bank accounts in Ukraine. These include pensions, money from property rentals, and income from leasing land plots. As a result, the amount of benefits for these individuals was reviewed and reduced. Payments to another 16 Ukrainians were suspended entirely.

However, it has not been established whether all of these individuals intentionally concealed their income. FOCUS Online notes that some recipients may not have provided the information due to a lack of knowledge of the rules or a language barrier. Therefore, the mere fact that payments were reduced or suspended does not mean that each of these individuals was found guilty of fraud.

How a check via “Diya” helped identify income

Documents from the Ukrainian government service “Diya” helped the German Jobcenter determine what income and assets Ukrainians have in their home country. Through the app, citizens can obtain electronic certificates of income, pension payments, and other social benefits. These documents make it possible to verify the financial information a person provided when applying for benefits in Germany.

At the same time, German employment centers do not have direct technical access to “Diya.” Ukrainians submit the electronic documents on their own—as part of their obligation to report their income and assets to the authorities. Verifications in the Greiz district have been ongoing for several months. They apply not only to those who have been receiving benefits for a long time but also to new applicants. Local authorities plan to continue this work.

What Assets Must Be Declared in Germany

When applying for social assistance in Germany, authorities consider more than just wages or other domestic income. Applicants must also report money and assets held abroad, particularly in Ukraine. This information includes:

money in bank accounts and deposits;

real estate and land parcels;

cars and valuables;

stocks, securities, and investments in exchange-traded funds;

endowment life insurance;

cash and other assets with monetary value.

It is important to note that owning property does not in itself always mean losing the right to benefits. In Germany, there are rules regarding property that are not taken into account when determining eligibility for benefits. These rules apply equally to Ukrainians and German citizens. According to FOCUS Online, starting July 1, 2026, the amount of such protected assets will depend on the person’s age. It ranges from 5,000 euros for recipients under 30 years of age to 20,000 euros for people aged 51 and older.

Therefore, during the review process, it is important to consider not only the mere existence of a bank account or real estate but also whether the relevant income and assets affect a person’s eligibility for benefits. If an applicant conceals important information, this may result in a reduction or termination of benefits. Under certain circumstances, providing false information may also result in criminal liability.

How Much Money Will the Greiz District Save?

The local administration has already calculated how much money will remain in the budget after the payments are reviewed. Terminating benefits for 16 Ukrainians will save 151,440 euros per year. Reducing payments to another 38 people will yield additional savings of 7,500 to 8,000 euros per month.

Taking both figures into account, the total annual savings could amount to approximately 241,000 to 247,000 euros. Ulli Schäfer, head of the Greiz district, stated that local authorities must use budget funds responsibly and prevent payments based on false or incomplete information. At the same time, he emphasized that people who truly need government support must receive it. According to him, assistance should go to those who meet the established eligibility criteria.

What Happened to the Ukrainians Whose Benefits Were Completely Terminated

According to FOCUS Online, none of the 16 Ukrainians whose benefits were completely terminated filed an appeal against the Jobcenter’s decision. All of them have already left the Greiz district. It is unknown exactly where these people have gone. There is also no information on whether they have applied for social assistance in other regions of Germany.

Overall, according to data from Germany’s Federal Employment Agency, approximately 626,000 Ukrainians receive basic social assistance in the country. As of July 1, 2026, this benefit is officially called Grundsicherungsgeld. Previously, this payment was known as Bürgergeld. Investigations in the Greiz district are ongoing. Local authorities plan to continue verifying the income and assets of Ukrainian applicants, in particular using documents from “Diia.” This was reported by the German publication FOCUS Online, citing data from local authorities.

In Germany, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Yevhen Khmara in Berlin that Ukrainian Babka reconnaissance drones would be manufactured in the country for Ukraine. The German side will provide approximately 34 million euros to establish production capacity, according to Tagesschau.

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