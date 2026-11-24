In Poreč, Croatia, Polish boxer Fabian Urbanski won the gold medal at the European Under-23 Boxing Championships in the light heavyweight category up to 80 kg. In the final, he defeated Germany’s Sofian Bizzit, Interia Sport reports.

Decision after level scorecards

The bout was tense. After two rounds, Urbanski was trailing 1:4 on the judges’ scorecards. The Polish athlete received a warning and a penalty point for lowering his head, while referee Elif Yildirim warned Bizzit during the fight for prohibited actions but did not impose a penalty on him.

In the third round, Urbanski was more active and won it 3:2 on the judges’ scorecards. Three scorecards recorded a 28:28 draw after the bout, so the judges had to determine which boxer had made the better impression. Two judges preferred the Pole, after which his hand was raised as the winner.

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Reaction after the final

After the result was announced, Bizzit headed toward the judges’ tables. When Urbanski approached his opponent to thank him for the fight, the German boxer made it clear that he did not want to communicate. He later spoke with Polish coaches Patryk Tkaczyk and Tomasz Dyliak, while Urbanski thanked the coaches of the German national team.

During the award ceremony, the three medalists embraced, while Bizzit stood apart. He later stepped down from the podium and left the hall. Lucky Aimufua and Oliver Male were on the podium together with Urbanski.

For 19-year-old Urbanski, this season is his first under adult boxing rules. To the gold of the European Youth Championship, he added his previous titles of cadet world champion and junior European champion.

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