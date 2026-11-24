On November 9, approximately 140 aircraft lost their GPS signal off the coast of Great Britain. Among the affected flights were British Airways, Ryanair, and EasyJet.

According to media reports, the source of the interference was traced to a location approximately 190 miles off the British coast, where a Russian warship was present in the North Sea at the time.

Among the affected flights were a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Rome, an EasyJet flight from Manchester to Egypt, and a British Airways flight from London to Stockholm. The latter reportedly remained without GPS for about 20 minutes.

GPS jamming occurs due to powerful radio signals that prevent the satellite system from determining location and time. Pilots can usually switch to alternative navigation systems, but such disruptions pose an increasing threat to aviation.

At the same time, Russia’s involvement has not been officially confirmed. Former British naval intelligence officer James Dropsford suggested that a Russian ship may be behind the attack.

Source: The Sun

Satellite navigation disruptions were detected over the Netherlands, Belgium, eastern England, and northwestern Germany on the evening of November 9, 2026.

The Finnish airline Finnair has adapted its pilot training due to regular GPS disruptions in the Baltic region. The company has also modified some of its operational procedures to account for these conditions during flights.

The Russian Federation has significantly expanded its technical capabilities to interfere with the GPS navigation system from within the Kaliningrad Oblast.

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