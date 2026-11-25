North Korea has ordered the closure of the Swiss diplomatic bureau in Pyongyang and declared its representative, Sylvain Astier, persona non grata. The diplomat must leave the country within 48 hours, RMF24 reports.

Response to Swiss sanctions

According to the North Korean agency KCNA, the decision was a response to sanctions that Switzerland imposed against a youth camp in Songdowon. In a statement, North Korea's Foreign Ministry stressed that actions which, in Pyongyang's view, violate the country's sovereign rights and the interests of its citizens cannot be approved.

On the eve of the decision, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, threatened to close the Swiss facility. Bern stated that the sanctions would remain in force and that the resumption of the bureau's work was not connected to sanctions policy. Switzerland's Foreign Ministry explained to AFP that restoring the mission's operations was necessary to preserve channels of communication.

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Sanctions over Ukrainian children

Swiss authorities added the Songdowon camp to the sanctions list, stating that it cooperated with the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — in the transfer and Russification of Ukrainian children taken from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The European Union and the United Kingdom had previously imposed similar restrictions on this facility.

The Swiss bureau in Pyongyang, which formally reports to the Swiss Embassy in Beijing, opened at the end of October. Between 1997 and 2020, Switzerland maintained a humanitarian cooperation bureau in North Korea, but it was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

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