For the fourth consecutive time, Russia failed to secure a seat on the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). During the vote on November 24, Poland and Estonia outperformed Russia, receiving 117 and 111 votes, respectively, while the Russian delegation received only 46.

This marks the fourth consecutive time Russia has failed to secure a seat on the OPCW Executive Council. “117 votes for Poland, 111 for Estonia, and only 46 for Russia. For the fourth time in a row, Russia has failed to secure a seat on the OPCW Executive Council,” the minister wrote.

Sybiga emphasized that the voting results demonstrate the international community’s unwillingness to entrust Russia with oversight of compliance with chemical weapons regulations. He noted that Moscow systematically violates the Chemical Weapons Convention and, according to Ukraine, uses prohibited chemical substances during the war. According to the foreign minister, a state that fails to uphold its international obligations and employs prohibited means of warfare cannot participate in monitoring compliance with these rules. “International law must prevail. No appeasement, no impunity, no exceptions,” Sibiga emphasized.

What Is Known About the OPCW Executive Council

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is an international body that monitors compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention. Its primary mission is to ensure that countries refrain from developing, producing, stockpiling, and using such weapons.

The Executive Council is one of the organization’s governing bodies. It monitors the implementation of the Convention, addresses issues related to compliance, and oversees the OPCW’s operations. It is composed of representatives from member states, who are elected for a fixed term. Russia’s absence from the Council means that it has not been granted a seat among the states participating in this governing body. At the same time, Russia remains a party to the Convention and a member of the OPCW. This is precisely why the Ukrainian side emphasizes the need for international accountability for violations of its provisions.

Ukraine also calls on the OPCW to identify those responsible for the use of chemical agents by Russian troops on the front lines. Kyiv insists that such cases must be properly assessed at the international level, and those responsible must be held accountable for their actions. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga announced the results of the vote on social media platform X.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) published a report confirming the presence of a toxic substance in samples collected in the combat zone in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The tests were conducted at Ukraine’s request.

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