An unidentified drone briefly violated Latvian airspace on Friday morning. In response, NATO fighter jets were scrambled and an interceptor drone was deployed, RMF24 reports, citing the Latvian armed forces.

Warnings for two municipalities

The military issued an airspace violation warning for the eastern municipality of Ludza, which was soon lifted. A similar lower-level warning for the municipality of Balvi, located north of Ludza, was also withdrawn.

The Latvian army urged residents to remain vigilant and follow official announcements. The military noted that while the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine continues, similar cases of Latvian airspace being violated by unidentified drones may recur.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Drone attack in the Leningrad region

The incident occurred while a drone attack was being repelled in Russia's Leningrad region. According to a statement by the governor of this region of the Russian Federation, the aggressor state, Alexander Drozdenko, more than 40 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down there.

RMF24 also recalls that this week Poland accused Russia of deliberately violating its airspace with a Russian reconnaissance drone. A few days earlier, on the night of November 19 to 20, three objects entered the airspace of southeastern Poland, with their elements found in Nowy Lypovets, Rudnyk and Molodychi. They were later identified as Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles.

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