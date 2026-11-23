In Poland, PKO BP bank sent SMS messages and emails to clients who may have been affected by a cybersecurity incident at Autopay. In the messages, the bank explained what security measures it had applied and how to block a card and order a new one, RMF24 reports.

Enhanced transaction monitoring

Aneta Styrnik-Haber, a representative of PKO BP's communications department, said the bank had received information from the Visa and Mastercard payment systems about an incident involving payment card data. Based on this information, the bank identified cards that could potentially be affected by the situation.

PKO BP introduced additional protection measures and enhanced monitoring for such cards. According to the bank representative, clients may be asked to additionally confirm a transaction through the 3D Secure service when making online payments.

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What is known about the Autopay incident

On November 11, Autopay reported a cyberattack. According to the company, the incident may have involved payers' email addresses, phone numbers in the case of mobile account top-up transactions, IP addresses, as well as the payment card data used for payment. The company sent notifications to people who may have been affected by the data security breach.

PKO BP noted that an active card can be blocked and a new one ordered in the mobile app or online banking. The new card's details are immediately available in the app: it can be added to Apple Pay or Google Pay and used for purchases by phone or online.

Other Polish financial institutions and services also took measures in connection with the incident. In particular, BGK reported blocking the cards of users who may have been affected by the incident, with free replacement. BNP Paribas strengthened its monitoring of card transactions, while Pekao announced additional protection measures and individual notifications for holders of the relevant cards.

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