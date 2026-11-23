Spain’s national team thrashed Fiji 15:0 in the second round of the group stage at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which is underway in Qatar. The Spaniards scored nine goals before the break. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Five goals and two assists

The main hero of the match was 17-year-old Las Palmas winger Rafael Cruz. In 70 minutes on the pitch, he scored five goals and provided two assists. Guillermo Trujillano of Atlético and Robert Tomas of Barcelona scored three goals each.

Jorge Dominguez of Atlético scored two more goals for Spain. Marco Compani of Real Madrid and Jeremaya Ramos Obiang scored once each.

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Shot advantage

According to FIFA statistics, the Spanish team had 49 shots, while Fiji managed only one attempt. Of those, 29 shots were directed toward Fiji’s goal.

This victory was the second largest in the history of U-17 World Cups. A year earlier, Morocco defeated New Caledonia 16:0. In the final group-stage match, Spain will play Morocco.

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