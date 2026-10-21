From November 1, 2026, Latvia will introduce a processing fee for parcels from third countries: it will amount to €2 for each item. The new European Union requirements will apply to purchases from online stores and e-commerce platforms outside the EU, including in China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway and Switzerland.

How payments will be calculated

As LSM English reports, if the value of a parcel does not exceed €150, a fixed duty of €3 and a processing fee of €2 will have to be paid for each item. Value-added tax will also apply in accordance with the current rules.

For example, if a parcel worth up to €150 contains three different items, each of them will be charged a €3 duty and a €2 fee, as well as VAT. The fixed €3 duty per item for parcels worth up to €150 has been in effect since July 1 this year.

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Parcels worth more than €150

For shipments in which the value of goods exceeds €150, the standard import duty rate established by EU legislation will apply. At the same time, a €2 processing fee and VAT will also be charged for each item.

If an online store or platform operates under the special IOSS import VAT scheme, the duty, VAT and fee can be paid when placing the order. In that case, customs formalities will be handled by the delivery provider. In other cases, payments will be made during customs clearance of the parcel. Latvia's State Revenue Service said the changes are intended to promote fair competition between sellers from the EU and third countries, reduce the risk of fraud and strengthen control over goods entering the market.

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