In Poland, in Józefów in the Nieporęt commune near Warsaw, a military drone fell onto private property. The incident occurred late Tuesday afternoon, and residents were alarmed by a loud sound, RMF24 reports.

The drone was used for training

Police received a report that an unmanned aerial vehicle had fallen on private property. According to RMF24, citing Gazeta Stołeczna, the device belonged to the Military Institute of Armament Technology in Zielonka and was used for training purposes.

Law enforcement officers established that the operators had lost contact with the drone. It subsequently fell uncontrollably onto private property.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

No one was injured

Services and representatives of the institute promptly arrived at the scene. Employees of the Military Institute of Armament Technology secured their equipment.

Police confirmed that no one was injured in the incident and no damage was recorded on the property. The relevant services are to establish the causes of the drone's fall in detail.

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