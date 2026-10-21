Former Hungarian National Bank governor György Matolcsy has been detained in Hungary. He was taken to the Central Investigative Prosecutor’s Office, and law enforcement officers also detained several other people, RMF24 reports.

Suspicions against the former bank chief

Matolcsy’s lawyer, Pál Batki, told the Telex portal that his client is suspected of economic fraud that caused significant financial damage, as well as using a forged private document.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cases concerning National Bank property

In September, the management of the Hungarian National Bank filed a report with law enforcement over suspected offenses related to five of the bank’s real estate properties. These included improper management, negligence, fraud and abuse of authority.

Soon afterward, the current head of Hungary’s central bank, Mihály Varga, said that he had submitted 30,000 pages of documents to the investigative commission. Matolcsy headed the Hungarian National Bank from 2013 to 2025. Before being appointed to this position, he served twice as economy minister in Viktor Orbán’s governments.

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