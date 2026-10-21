Hegset denied U.S. involvement in the restrictions on Starlink in Ukraine, according to CBS News

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hagseth stated that the U.S. government had not issued any instructions to change Starshield’s satellite coverage in Ukraine. At the same time, the Pentagon chief emphasized that Starlink, a company owned by SpaceX, has the right to independently determine the terms under which it provides its services.

During a conversation with reporters on Tuesday, Pete Hagseth commented on reports of restrictions on the satellite communications used by the Ukrainian military.

According to him, the U.S. administration did not impose any such restrictions and did not issue orders to change Starshield coverage.

At the same time, the Pentagon chief drew attention to the authority of Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX. He noted that the company can independently make decisions regarding the provision of services in accordance with established terms and conditions.

“We haven’t restricted anything. Ultimately, the terms of service must be adhered to. Starlink can make such decisions on its own, but, in our view, nothing has changed. We haven’t given any instructions or anything of the sort,” Hegset said.

Separately, the Pentagon chief commented on Washington’s stance toward Ukraine. According to him, the United States “certainly wishes the Ukrainians success.”

Earlier, reports emerged that American entrepreneur Elon Musk had ordered a speed limit on the military version of the satellite communication system used by the Ukrainian military.

According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, this decision affected the operation of Ukrainian attack drones and interceptor drones. In addition, the changes allegedly caused confusion within the U.S. administration.

Pete Hagseth denied that the U.S. government had issued an order to alter the operation of the satellite communication system in Ukraine, while emphasizing Starlink’s right to independently determine the terms of its service provision.

This was reported by CBS News.

Ukraine continues to receive intelligence from the U.S., including warnings about approaching Russian ballistic missiles. Kyiv also expects that full Starlink operations will be restored within 48 hours. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in Oslo after a meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The U.S. Congress is demanding an investigation into who made the decision that restricted Ukraine’s access to the Starlink and Starshield military satellite communications systems. Not only Democrats but also members of the Republican Party have joined the calls for an investigation into the situation. At the same time, the Donald Trump administration and Elon Musk have yet to provide a clear answer as to who exactly was responsible for these restrictions.

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