At least 15 killed in attack on convoy in Nigeria — Jerusalem Post

At least 15 people were killed in Borno State in northeastern Nigeria when a military convoy hit a landmine and came under fire. The dead included 10 Nigerian soldiers and five members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, which assists the army, The Jerusalem Post reports, citing two military sources.

Patrol convoy blast

According to the publication's sources, on Saturday soldiers from a battalion in Gamboru were patrolling the road between Gamboru-Ngala and neighboring Cameroon. A pickup truck struck a landmine, which was likely planted by Boko Haram militants.

Eight soldiers who were in the vehicle died immediately. Armed attackers then opened fire on another vehicle in the convoy, killing two more soldiers and five members of the civilian formation. Six wounded soldiers were taken to the Maimalari military hospital in Maiduguri.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attacks in Borno State

Military spokesperson Captain Mohammed Goni declined to comment. Reuters was unable to independently verify the figures on the dead and wounded.

Borno State is the epicenter of an insurgency waged by Boko Haram and its breakaway faction, Islamic State West Africa. Despite military operations, both groups continue to attack military personnel and civilians in northeastern Nigeria and near its borders, using roadside explosive devices and ambushes. Last week, at least 10 soldiers were killed and at least 20 others were wounded in a coordinated attack on an army base in Borno State attributed to Boko Haram militants.

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