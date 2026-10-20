In Morocco, King Mohammed VI has appointed Fatima-Zahra El Mansouri as the first woman in the country’s history to serve as head of government. Her Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) won the most seats in the parliamentary elections in September and announced a coalition with three other political forces. Together, they hold 207 of the 395 seats in parliament, BBC News reports.

El Mansouri, 50, has worked in politics for more than two decades. She has been mayor of Marrakech, a member of parliament and held government positions. For the past five years, the politician has served as minister of national territorial planning, urban planning, housing and urban policy in the government of previous Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch.

Reaction to the appointment

The appointment sparked discussion about attitudes toward women in power. Former Justice Minister Mustapha Ramid, who served in an Islamist-led government, questioned in a Facebook post whether a woman should hold the highest political office. He referred to an Islamic saying that a people who entrust their affairs to a woman cannot succeed.

Morocco is a constitutional monarchy, but executive power largely remains in the hands of the king. Mohammed VI also holds the traditional Islamic title of Commander of the Faithful, enshrined in the constitution. Criticism of the monarchy in the country carries legal risks: the criminal code provides liability for certain forms of insulting the king, the royal family and the monarchy.

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A test of family law

One of the key issues for the new government may be amendments to the Mudawana, the family code regulating marriage, divorce and child custody. A package of reforms was announced in 2024, but they have not yet become law. Current inheritance rules generally provide that a daughter receives half the share of a son under comparable circumstances.

The Supreme Council of Ulema, the country’s body of religious scholars, has opposed equalizing inheritance rights, citing Islamic jurisprudence. The council also rejected proposals to abolish the ta'asib rule, under which orphaned girls without brothers may be required to share inheritance with male relatives, including distant ones. Morocco’s National Human Rights Council stated in a 2022 report that unequal inheritance rules contribute to poverty among women.

Some young women also expect steps to improve girls’ access to education. According to Morocco’s High Commission for Planning data for 2025, 55% of girls aged 15 to 17 attended school in rural areas, compared with 100% in cities. Poverty, early marriage and dropping out of school were cited among the obstacles.

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