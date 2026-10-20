In southern Italy, protests by truck drivers over rising fuel costs have disrupted deliveries of goods to supermarkets. Shortages of products, especially fresh goods, were reported in some areas of Campania, Sicily, and Calabria, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the Italian agency ANSA.

Port and road blockades

Protest participants blocked access to the commercial port of Naples. Road blockades and demonstrations also took place in Calabria, Basilicata, Apulia, and Sicily.

Due to the restrictions, the distribution of goods, including fresh produce, slowed down. The protests also affected the collection and delivery of agricultural products, raising producers’ concerns about possible losses.

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Government position

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said he was confident that the government could unblock delayed funds, hear the drivers’ demands, and begin a dialogue to reduce pressure on roads and highways.

Drivers are protesting against rising diesel fuel prices and demanding higher transport rates. The Transport Ministry is due to hold a meeting with representatives of national industry associations on Tuesday.

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