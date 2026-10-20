Taiwan will deploy US-made M1A2T Abrams tanks in the large-scale Lianyun exercises, which will begin in late November and continue through December. This will be the second time these tanks have taken part in Taiwan’s major military maneuvers, Taipei Times reports, citing a military source.

Tanks have already been delivered to the base

According to the source, the Army’s 584th Armored Brigade, which operates the M1A2T Abrams, has already transported the vehicles to the Joint Operations Training Base in Pingtung County. During the month-long maneuvers, tank crews will test combat coordination.

The M1A2T Abrams were first involved in major exercises during the annual Han Kuang drills in August. These nationwide exercises, which include live-fire training, are Taiwan’s largest, while the Lianyun exercises rank second in scale.

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Joint training of three branches of the armed forces

The Lianyun exercises are held in southern Taiwan to test the interaction of the army, navy and air force in jointly repelling an enemy invasion. This year’s maneuvers will also involve conscripts undergoing compulsory one-year service.

Su Tzu-yun, director of the Defense Strategy and Resources Division at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said that M1A2T tanks are currently operated only by volunteer service members, not conscripts. At the same time, he stressed the importance of conscripts taking part in large-scale live-fire exercises to receive more advanced training.

Washington approved a deal to sell Taiwan 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks in 2019. Its value was approximately US$1.45 billion. At the end of October last year, the 584th Brigade received 38 vehicles, while another 42 tanks arrived in April. The remaining 28 vehicles are being tested and prepared for commissioning.

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